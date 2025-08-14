FiyatlarBölümler
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest

27.73 USD 0.34 (1.21%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BXSL fiyatı bugün -1.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.62 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.27 aralığında işlem gördü.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
27.62 28.27
Yıllık aralık
25.89 34.64
Önceki kapanış
28.07
Açılış
28.23
Satış
27.73
Alış
28.03
Düşük
27.62
Yüksek
28.27
Hacim
4.425 K
Günlük değişim
-1.21%
Aylık değişim
-7.07%
6 aylık değişim
-14.65%
Yıllık değişim
-5.36%
21 Eylül, Pazar