Dövizler / BXSL
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BXSL: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest
27.73 USD 0.34 (1.21%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BXSL fiyatı bugün -1.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.62 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.27 aralığında işlem gördü.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund of Beneficial Interest hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BXSL haberleri
- Gladstone Capital: One Of Few Buying Opportunities In The BDC Segment (NASDAQ:GLAD)
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- FSK KKR Capital Stock: A Dividend Cut May Be Closer Than I Anticipated (NYSE:FSK)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock initiated at Neutral by UBS
- BDC Investing: A Comprehensive Guide For Investors
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending: Strength Amid Headwinds And The Premium Reflects That
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- 1 BDC For 10% Yield Protection, 1 For Alpha
- 2 BDCs That Should Navigate The Dividend Cutting Spree That Could Be Coming
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
- 3 Elite Stocks Yielding 8-10% That Could Be Perfect For What's Next
- 2 BDCs To Dump Before The Fed Cuts
- Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: 11.6% Yield, But How Safe Is The Dividend? (MSDL)
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Blackstone Secured Lending: I Say Chances Of A Dividend Cut Are About 50/50 (BXSL)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
Günlük aralık
27.62 28.27
Yıllık aralık
25.89 34.64
- Önceki kapanış
- 28.07
- Açılış
- 28.23
- Satış
- 27.73
- Alış
- 28.03
- Düşük
- 27.62
- Yüksek
- 28.27
- Hacim
- 4.425 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.21%
- Aylık değişim
- -7.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -14.65%
- Yıllık değişim
- -5.36%
21 Eylül, Pazar