Moedas / BWXT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BWXT: BWX Technologies Inc
169.08 USD 0.69 (0.41%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BWXT para hoje mudou para 0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 168.28 e o mais alto foi 169.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BWX Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWXT Notícias
- Donald Trump Is Fueling Uranium Fever And This Nuclear Stock Just Capitalized
- BWX Technologies: A Promising Investment in Nuclear Energy
- BWXT garante contrato de US$ 1,5 bilhão para enriquecimento de urânio doméstico
- BWXT secures $1.5 billion contract for domestic uranium enrichment
- BWX Technologies Stock: Robust Q2 And Upgraded Outlook Reinforce Buy Thesis (BWXT)
- SMR Plunges 8% in One Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- BWX Technologies appoints Boeing veteran Rik Geiersbach as chief strategy officer
- The White House Premium: How Washington Is Creating AI Stock Rockets
- BWX Technologies: Nuclear Scale, Space Catalysts And Medical Upside Signal A Buy (BWXT)
- NANO Nuclear Energy: Just One Of Many (NASDAQ:NNE)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Oklo Has More Upside As Top Player Within Big Tech's Favorite AI Energy Sector
- Nuclear Stocks Weren't Immune To AI-Led Stock Market Retreat But Then Powell Spoke
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mirion, BWX Technologies and GE Vernova
- 3 AI-Powered Nuclear Energy OEMs With More Upside Post Solid Q2 Results
- 17 Stocks to Play Space Race 2.0
- Construction Progress Drives Oklo's 2028 Aurora Nuclear Launch
- What's Going On With BWX Technologies Stock Wednesday? - BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)
- Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell NuScale Power Stock Post Q2 Earnings?
- Can GE Vernova Ride the Momentum on Expanding Global Nuclear Power?
- BWX Technologies stock price target raised to $220 from $155 at BofA
- Nuclear Play Oklo Reported Another Quarterly Loss But Analysts Are Still Bullish
- NLR ETF: Buy To Unleash The Power Of The Atom (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- BWX Technologies Is Still A Winner, But Investors Are Paying Too Much For Certainty (NYSE:BWXT)
Faixa diária
168.28 169.94
Faixa anual
84.21 184.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 168.39
- Open
- 169.50
- Bid
- 169.08
- Ask
- 169.38
- Low
- 168.28
- High
- 169.94
- Volume
- 97
- Mudança diária
- 0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 73.38%
- Mudança anual
- 54.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh