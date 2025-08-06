QuotesSections
Currencies / BWXT
Back to US Stock Market

BWXT: BWX Technologies Inc

173.40 USD 1.00 (0.57%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BWXT exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 172.71 and at a high of 175.92.

Follow BWX Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWXT News

Daily Range
172.71 175.92
Year Range
84.21 184.98
Previous Close
174.40
Open
174.89
Bid
173.40
Ask
173.70
Low
172.71
High
175.92
Volume
1.065 K
Daily Change
-0.57%
Month Change
8.08%
6 Months Change
77.81%
Year Change
58.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%