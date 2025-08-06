Currencies / BWXT
BWXT: BWX Technologies Inc
173.40 USD 1.00 (0.57%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BWXT exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 172.71 and at a high of 175.92.
Follow BWX Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
172.71 175.92
Year Range
84.21 184.98
- Previous Close
- 174.40
- Open
- 174.89
- Bid
- 173.40
- Ask
- 173.70
- Low
- 172.71
- High
- 175.92
- Volume
- 1.065 K
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- 8.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 77.81%
- Year Change
- 58.60%
