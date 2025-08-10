QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BWXT
Tornare a Azioni

BWXT: BWX Technologies Inc

174.53 USD 0.58 (0.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BWXT ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 172.07 e ad un massimo di 176.05.

Segui le dinamiche di BWX Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWXT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
172.07 176.05
Intervallo Annuale
84.21 184.98
Chiusura Precedente
173.95
Apertura
174.17
Bid
174.53
Ask
174.83
Minimo
172.07
Massimo
176.05
Volume
1.951 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.33%
Variazione Mensile
8.78%
Variazione Semestrale
78.97%
Variazione Annuale
59.64%
20 settembre, sabato