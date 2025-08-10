Valute / BWXT
BWXT: BWX Technologies Inc
174.53 USD 0.58 (0.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BWXT ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 172.07 e ad un massimo di 176.05.
Segui le dinamiche di BWX Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
172.07 176.05
Intervallo Annuale
84.21 184.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 173.95
- Apertura
- 174.17
- Bid
- 174.53
- Ask
- 174.83
- Minimo
- 172.07
- Massimo
- 176.05
- Volume
- 1.951 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 78.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 59.64%
20 settembre, sabato