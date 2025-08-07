Moedas / BOE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.55 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BOE para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.54 e o mais alto foi 11.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOE Notícias
- BoE holds interest rates at 4% and slows ‘quantitative tightening’
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- Ex-BoE deputy governor warns Trump could flick financial payments 'kill switch'
- UK inflation holds at 3.8%, highest among big rich economies
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Bank of England to scale back QT, keep rates steady
- Will the Fed cut interest rates — and will Lisa Cook have a vote?
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation
- BoE’s Bailey: Doubts grow on how fast rates can be cut
- BoE’s Taylor: We’re getting closer to the soft landing
- BoE's Greene: Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing
- UK’s Reeves could raise revenues by imposing a windfall tax on banks — Bloomberg
- BoE’s Mann: A more persistent hold on the bank rate is appropriate right now
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- BoE to cut bank rate by 25 bps to 3.75% in Q4 – Reuters Poll
- UK economy slows less than expected in second quarter
- GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
- GBP is outperforming with modest gain – Scotiabank
- GBP: Strong data needed to endorse BoE hawks – ING
- BoE's Pill: MPC believes UK monetary policy is still restrictive
- Hawkish interest rate cut by the Bank of England – Commerzbank
- BoE: Quite the predicament – Standard Chartered
Faixa diária
11.54 11.61
Faixa anual
9.16 11.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.56
- Open
- 11.57
- Bid
- 11.55
- Ask
- 11.85
- Low
- 11.54
- High
- 11.61
- Volume
- 346
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.14%
- Mudança anual
- 2.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh