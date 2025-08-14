Währungen / BOE
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.57 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BOE hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BOE News
- BOE meeting goes like clockwork for once – Commerzbank
- United Kingdom: BOE holds rate steady in September – UOB Group
- Major brokerages expect no more BoE rate cuts in 2025 after September pause
- BoE holds interest rates at 4% and slows ‘quantitative tightening’
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- Bank of England wird ihren „schrittweisen und vorsichtigen Ansatz“ bei den Zinssätzen beibehalten
- Forex Today: BoE wird erwartet, dass sie ihren Leitzins hält
- Ex-BoE deputy governor warns Trump could flick financial payments 'kill switch'
- UK inflation holds at 3.8%, highest among big rich economies
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Bank of England to scale back QT, keep rates steady
- Will the Fed cut interest rates — and will Lisa Cook have a vote?
- enCore Energy beruft Kevin Kremke zum neuen CFO
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation
- BoE’s Bailey: Doubts grow on how fast rates can be cut
- BoE’s Taylor: We’re getting closer to the soft landing
- BoE's Greene: Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing
- UK’s Reeves could raise revenues by imposing a windfall tax on banks — Bloomberg
- BoE’s Mann: A more persistent hold on the bank rate is appropriate right now
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- BoE to cut bank rate by 25 bps to 3.75% in Q4 – Reuters Poll
- UK economy slows less than expected in second quarter
Tagesspanne
11.56 11.60
Jahresspanne
9.16 11.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.55
- Eröffnung
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.57
- Ask
- 11.87
- Tief
- 11.56
- Hoch
- 11.60
- Volumen
- 80
- Tagesänderung
- 0.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.33%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K