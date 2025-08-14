KurseKategorien
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest

11.57 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BOE hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.60 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
11.56 11.60
Jahresspanne
9.16 11.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.55
Eröffnung
11.60
Bid
11.57
Ask
11.87
Tief
11.56
Hoch
11.60
Volumen
80
Tagesänderung
0.17%
Monatsänderung
0.43%
6-Monatsänderung
7.33%
Jahresänderung
3.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K