BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.55 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BOEの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.54の安値と11.61の高値で取引されました。
Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOE News
- Major brokerages expect no more BoE rate cuts in 2025 after September pause
- BoE holds interest rates at 4% and slows ‘quantitative tightening’
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- Ex-BoE deputy governor warns Trump could flick financial payments 'kill switch'
- UK inflation holds at 3.8%, highest among big rich economies
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Bank of England to scale back QT, keep rates steady
- Will the Fed cut interest rates — and will Lisa Cook have a vote?
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation
- BoE’s Bailey: Doubts grow on how fast rates can be cut
- BoE’s Taylor: We’re getting closer to the soft landing
- BoE's Greene: Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing
- UK’s Reeves could raise revenues by imposing a windfall tax on banks — Bloomberg
- BoE’s Mann: A more persistent hold on the bank rate is appropriate right now
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- BoE to cut bank rate by 25 bps to 3.75% in Q4 – Reuters Poll
- UK economy slows less than expected in second quarter
- GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
- GBP is outperforming with modest gain – Scotiabank
- GBP: Strong data needed to endorse BoE hawks – ING
- BoE's Pill: MPC believes UK monetary policy is still restrictive
- Hawkish interest rate cut by the Bank of England – Commerzbank
1日のレンジ
11.54 11.61
1年のレンジ
9.16 11.77
- 以前の終値
- 11.56
- 始値
- 11.57
- 買値
- 11.55
- 買値
- 11.85
- 安値
- 11.54
- 高値
- 11.61
- 出来高
- 346
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.14%
- 1年の変化
- 2.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K