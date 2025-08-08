クォートセクション
通貨 / BOE
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest

11.55 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BOEの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.54の安値と11.61の高値で取引されました。

Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.54 11.61
1年のレンジ
9.16 11.77
以前の終値
11.56
始値
11.57
買値
11.55
買値
11.85
安値
11.54
高値
11.61
出来高
346
1日の変化
-0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
0.26%
6ヶ月の変化
7.14%
1年の変化
2.94%
