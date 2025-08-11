Dövizler / BOE
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.59 USD 0.04 (0.35%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BOE fiyatı bugün 0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 11.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 11.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
11.56 11.60
Yıllık aralık
9.16 11.77
- Önceki kapanış
- 11.55
- Açılış
- 11.60
- Satış
- 11.59
- Alış
- 11.89
- Düşük
- 11.56
- Yüksek
- 11.60
- Hacim
- 204
- Günlük değişim
- 0.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.61%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.51%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.30%
21 Eylül, Pazar