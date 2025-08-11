Valute / BOE
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.59 USD 0.04 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BOE ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.56 e ad un massimo di 11.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BOE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.56 11.60
Intervallo Annuale
9.16 11.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.55
- Apertura
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.59
- Ask
- 11.89
- Minimo
- 11.56
- Massimo
- 11.60
- Volume
- 204
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.30%
21 settembre, domenica