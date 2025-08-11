QuotazioniSezioni
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest

11.59 USD 0.04 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BOE ha avuto una variazione del 0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.56 e ad un massimo di 11.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.56 11.60
Intervallo Annuale
9.16 11.77
Chiusura Precedente
11.55
Apertura
11.60
Bid
11.59
Ask
11.89
Minimo
11.56
Massimo
11.60
Volume
204
Variazione giornaliera
0.35%
Variazione Mensile
0.61%
Variazione Semestrale
7.51%
Variazione Annuale
3.30%
21 settembre, domenica