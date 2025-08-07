Currencies / BOE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.57 USD 0.06 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOE exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.57 and at a high of 11.66.
Follow Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOE News
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Bank of England to scale back QT, keep rates steady
- Will the Fed cut interest rates — and will Lisa Cook have a vote?
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation
- BoE’s Bailey: Doubts grow on how fast rates can be cut
- BoE’s Taylor: We’re getting closer to the soft landing
- BoE's Greene: Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing
- UK’s Reeves could raise revenues by imposing a windfall tax on banks — Bloomberg
- BoE’s Mann: A more persistent hold on the bank rate is appropriate right now
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- BoE to cut bank rate by 25 bps to 3.75% in Q4 – Reuters Poll
- UK economy slows less than expected in second quarter
- GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
- GBP is outperforming with modest gain – Scotiabank
- GBP: Strong data needed to endorse BoE hawks – ING
- BoE's Pill: MPC believes UK monetary policy is still restrictive
- Hawkish interest rate cut by the Bank of England – Commerzbank
- BoE: Quite the predicament – Standard Chartered
- Bailey speech: Risks are quite real on both inflation and growth
- Bailey speech: Path for rates has become more uncertain
- Bailey speech: Important not to cut bank rate too quickly or too much
- BoE set to cut rates as UK faces stagflation pressures – BBH
Daily Range
11.57 11.66
Year Range
9.16 11.77
- Previous Close
- 11.63
- Open
- 11.61
- Bid
- 11.57
- Ask
- 11.87
- Low
- 11.57
- High
- 11.66
- Volume
- 341
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.33%
- Year Change
- 3.12%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev