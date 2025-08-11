Devises / BOE
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.59 USD 0.04 (0.35%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BOE a changé de 0.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.56 et à un maximum de 11.60.
Suivez la dynamique Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BOE Nouvelles
- BOE meeting goes like clockwork for once – Commerzbank
- United Kingdom: BOE holds rate steady in September – UOB Group
- Major brokerages expect no more BoE rate cuts in 2025 after September pause
- BoE holds interest rates at 4% and slows ‘quantitative tightening’
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- Ex-BoE deputy governor warns Trump could flick financial payments 'kill switch'
- UK inflation holds at 3.8%, highest among big rich economies
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Bank of England to scale back QT, keep rates steady
- Will the Fed cut interest rates — and will Lisa Cook have a vote?
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation
- BoE’s Bailey: Doubts grow on how fast rates can be cut
- BoE’s Taylor: We’re getting closer to the soft landing
- BoE's Greene: Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing
- UK’s Reeves could raise revenues by imposing a windfall tax on banks — Bloomberg
- BoE’s Mann: A more persistent hold on the bank rate is appropriate right now
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- BoE to cut bank rate by 25 bps to 3.75% in Q4 – Reuters Poll
- UK economy slows less than expected in second quarter
- GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
- GBP is outperforming with modest gain – Scotiabank
- GBP: Strong data needed to endorse BoE hawks – ING
Range quotidien
11.56 11.60
Range Annuel
9.16 11.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.55
- Ouverture
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.59
- Ask
- 11.89
- Plus Bas
- 11.56
- Plus Haut
- 11.60
- Volume
- 204
- Changement quotidien
- 0.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.61%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.51%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.30%
20 septembre, samedi