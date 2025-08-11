통화 / BOE
BOE: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest
11.59 USD 0.04 (0.35%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BOE 환율이 오늘 0.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.56이고 고가는 11.60이었습니다.
Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.56 11.60
년간 변동
9.16 11.77
- 이전 종가
- 11.55
- 시가
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.59
- Ask
- 11.89
- 저가
- 11.56
- 고가
- 11.60
- 볼륨
- 204
- 일일 변동
- 0.35%
- 월 변동
- 0.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.30%
20 9월, 토요일