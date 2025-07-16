Moedas / BC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BC: Brunswick Corporation
64.56 USD 0.44 (0.68%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BC para hoje mudou para -0.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 64.56 e o mais alto foi 65.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brunswick Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BC Notícias
- Brunswick stock rises after announcing fiberglass boat production consolidation
- Brunswick to close facilities in Mexico and Florida as part of restructuring
- Brunswick stock upgraded to Buy at Texas Capital on marine industry recovery
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Texas Instruments: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Earnings call transcript: Brunswick’s Q2 2025 EPS beats forecasts despite stock dip
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Brunswick’s outlook revised to stable from positive by S&P
- Brunswick downgraded to Baa3 by Moody’s as boat demand slumps
- Dominion Energy Q2 2025 slides: Offshore wind project 60% complete, guidance reaffirmed
- Ottawa cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, halves ferry fares across Eastern Canada
- Brunswick Corp price target raised to $59 from $43 at DA Davidson
- Brunswick Corporation: Shifting My View To More Neutral Given The Green Shoots (NYSE:BC)
- Caesars Entertainment to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Brunswick (BC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Colonial H1 2025 presentation slides: 17% earnings growth as prime office strategy delivers
- Brunswick Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BC)
- Brunswick stock beats Q2 estimates, Citi reiterates Buy rating
- Brunswick (BC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brunswick Q2 2025 slides: Record cash flow offsets EPS decline and tariff pressure
- Brunswick tops Q2 expectations, but guides Q3 below consensus
- Brunswick earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- High imports, soft summer demand weigh on US gasoline
- Brunswick Corporation: A Long-Term Focus Makes This Attractive (NYSE:BC)
Faixa diária
64.56 65.74
Faixa anual
41.00 87.65
- Fechamento anterior
- 65.00
- Open
- 65.27
- Bid
- 64.56
- Ask
- 64.86
- Low
- 64.56
- High
- 65.74
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- -0.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.93%
- Mudança anual
- -22.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh