63.34 USD 2.06 (3.15%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BC ha avuto una variazione del -3.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.94 e ad un massimo di 65.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Brunswick Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.94 65.25
Intervallo Annuale
41.00 87.65
Chiusura Precedente
65.40
Apertura
65.16
Bid
63.34
Ask
63.64
Minimo
62.94
Massimo
65.25
Volume
1.264 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.15%
Variazione Mensile
1.18%
Variazione Semestrale
17.67%
Variazione Annuale
-24.17%
