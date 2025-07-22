Valute / BC
BC: Brunswick Corporation
63.34 USD 2.06 (3.15%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BC ha avuto una variazione del -3.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.94 e ad un massimo di 65.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Brunswick Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.94 65.25
Intervallo Annuale
41.00 87.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.40
- Apertura
- 65.16
- Bid
- 63.34
- Ask
- 63.64
- Minimo
- 62.94
- Massimo
- 65.25
- Volume
- 1.264 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.17%
20 settembre, sabato