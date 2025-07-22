FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / BC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BC: Brunswick Corporation

63.34 USD 2.06 (3.15%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BC fiyatı bugün -3.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 62.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 65.25 aralığında işlem gördü.

Brunswick Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BC haberleri

Günlük aralık
62.94 65.25
Yıllık aralık
41.00 87.65
Önceki kapanış
65.40
Açılış
65.16
Satış
63.34
Alış
63.64
Düşük
62.94
Yüksek
65.25
Hacim
1.264 K
Günlük değişim
-3.15%
Aylık değişim
1.18%
6 aylık değişim
17.67%
Yıllık değişim
-24.17%
21 Eylül, Pazar