통화 / BC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BC: Brunswick Corporation
63.34 USD 2.06 (3.15%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BC 환율이 오늘 -3.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 62.94이고 고가는 65.25이었습니다.
Brunswick Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BC News
- 브런즈윅, 섬유 유리 보트 생산 통합 발표 후 주가 상승
- Brunswick stock rises after announcing fiberglass boat production consolidation
- Brunswick to close facilities in Mexico and Florida as part of restructuring
- Brunswick stock upgraded to Buy at Texas Capital on marine industry recovery
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Texas Instruments: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Earnings call transcript: Brunswick’s Q2 2025 EPS beats forecasts despite stock dip
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Brunswick’s outlook revised to stable from positive by S&P
- Brunswick downgraded to Baa3 by Moody’s as boat demand slumps
- Dominion Energy Q2 2025 slides: Offshore wind project 60% complete, guidance reaffirmed
- Ottawa cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, halves ferry fares across Eastern Canada
- Brunswick Corp price target raised to $59 from $43 at DA Davidson
- Brunswick Corporation: Shifting My View To More Neutral Given The Green Shoots (NYSE:BC)
- Caesars Entertainment to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Brunswick (BC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Colonial H1 2025 presentation slides: 17% earnings growth as prime office strategy delivers
- Brunswick Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BC)
- Brunswick stock beats Q2 estimates, Citi reiterates Buy rating
- Brunswick (BC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brunswick Q2 2025 slides: Record cash flow offsets EPS decline and tariff pressure
- Brunswick tops Q2 expectations, but guides Q3 below consensus
- Brunswick earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- High imports, soft summer demand weigh on US gasoline
일일 변동 비율
62.94 65.25
년간 변동
41.00 87.65
- 이전 종가
- 65.40
- 시가
- 65.16
- Bid
- 63.34
- Ask
- 63.64
- 저가
- 62.94
- 고가
- 65.25
- 볼륨
- 1.264 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.15%
- 월 변동
- 1.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.67%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.17%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K