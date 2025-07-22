Währungen / BC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BC: Brunswick Corporation
65.40 USD 0.40 (0.62%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BC hat sich für heute um 0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.27 bis zu einem Hoch von 65.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Brunswick Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BC News
- Brunswick-Aktie legt nach Ankündigung zur Konsolidierung der Bootsproduktion zu
- Brunswick stock rises after announcing fiberglass boat production consolidation
- Brunswick to close facilities in Mexico and Florida as part of restructuring
- Brunswick stock upgraded to Buy at Texas Capital on marine industry recovery
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Texas Instruments: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Earnings call transcript: Brunswick’s Q2 2025 EPS beats forecasts despite stock dip
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Brunswick’s outlook revised to stable from positive by S&P
- Brunswick downgraded to Baa3 by Moody’s as boat demand slumps
- Dominion Energy Q2 2025 slides: Offshore wind project 60% complete, guidance reaffirmed
- Ottawa cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, halves ferry fares across Eastern Canada
- Brunswick Corp price target raised to $59 from $43 at DA Davidson
- Brunswick Corporation: Shifting My View To More Neutral Given The Green Shoots (NYSE:BC)
- Caesars Entertainment to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Brunswick (BC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Colonial H1 2025 presentation slides: 17% earnings growth as prime office strategy delivers
- Brunswick Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BC)
- Brunswick stock beats Q2 estimates, Citi reiterates Buy rating
- Brunswick (BC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brunswick Q2 2025 slides: Record cash flow offsets EPS decline and tariff pressure
- Brunswick tops Q2 expectations, but guides Q3 below consensus
- Brunswick earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- High imports, soft summer demand weigh on US gasoline
Tagesspanne
64.27 65.74
Jahresspanne
41.00 87.65
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 65.00
- Eröffnung
- 65.27
- Bid
- 65.40
- Ask
- 65.70
- Tief
- 64.27
- Hoch
- 65.74
- Volumen
- 1.224 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.62%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.47%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 21.49%
- Jahresänderung
- -21.70%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K