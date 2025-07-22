KurseKategorien
BC: Brunswick Corporation

65.40 USD 0.40 (0.62%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BC hat sich für heute um 0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.27 bis zu einem Hoch von 65.74 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Brunswick Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
64.27 65.74
Jahresspanne
41.00 87.65
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
65.00
Eröffnung
65.27
Bid
65.40
Ask
65.70
Tief
64.27
Hoch
65.74
Volumen
1.224 K
Tagesänderung
0.62%
Monatsänderung
4.47%
6-Monatsänderung
21.49%
Jahresänderung
-21.70%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K