BC: Brunswick Corporation
65.40 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BC exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.19 and at a high of 65.64.
Follow Brunswick Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BC News
Daily Range
65.19 65.64
Year Range
41.00 87.65
- Previous Close
- 65.43
- Open
- 65.52
- Bid
- 65.40
- Ask
- 65.70
- Low
- 65.19
- High
- 65.64
- Volume
- 237
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 4.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.49%
- Year Change
- -21.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%