BC: Brunswick Corporation
65.40 USD 0.40 (0.62%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BCの今日の為替レートは、0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり64.27の安値と65.74の高値で取引されました。
Brunswick Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
64.27 65.74
1年のレンジ
41.00 87.65
- 以前の終値
- 65.00
- 始値
- 65.27
- 買値
- 65.40
- 買値
- 65.70
- 安値
- 64.27
- 高値
- 65.74
- 出来高
- 1.224 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.49%
- 1年の変化
- -21.70%
