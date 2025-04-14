Moedas / AMRN
AMRN: Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre
14.74 USD 0.14 (0.96%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMRN para hoje mudou para 0.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.62 e o mais alto foi 14.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AMRN Notícias
Faixa diária
14.62 14.90
Faixa anual
0.35 17.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.60
- Open
- 14.76
- Bid
- 14.74
- Ask
- 15.04
- Low
- 14.62
- High
- 14.90
- Volume
- 18
- Mudança diária
- 0.96%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3175.56%
- Mudança anual
- 2167.69%
