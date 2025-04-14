货币 / AMRN
AMRN: Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre
14.78 USD 0.15 (1.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMRN汇率已更改-1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点14.71和高点14.91进行交易。
关注Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMRN新闻
日范围
14.71 14.91
年范围
0.35 17.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.93
- 开盘价
- 14.88
- 卖价
- 14.78
- 买价
- 15.08
- 最低价
- 14.71
- 最高价
- 14.91
- 交易量
- 14
- 日变化
- -1.00%
- 月变化
- -1.66%
- 6个月变化
- 3184.44%
- 年变化
- 2173.85%
