통화 / AMRN
AMRN: Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre
15.35 USD 0.43 (2.88%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMRN 환율이 오늘 2.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.83이고 고가는 15.57이었습니다.
Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
14.83 15.57
년간 변동
0.35 17.46
- 이전 종가
- 14.92
- 시가
- 14.83
- Bid
- 15.35
- Ask
- 15.65
- 저가
- 14.83
- 고가
- 15.57
- 볼륨
- 223
- 일일 변동
- 2.88%
- 월 변동
- 2.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 3311.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 2261.54%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K