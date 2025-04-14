QuotazioniSezioni
AMRN: Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre

15.53 USD 0.18 (1.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMRN ha avuto una variazione del 1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.22 e ad un massimo di 15.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.22 15.63
Intervallo Annuale
0.35 17.46
Chiusura Precedente
15.35
Apertura
15.30
Bid
15.53
Ask
15.83
Minimo
15.22
Massimo
15.63
Volume
120
Variazione giornaliera
1.17%
Variazione Mensile
3.33%
Variazione Semestrale
3351.11%
Variazione Annuale
2289.23%
