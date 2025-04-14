Valute / AMRN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMRN: Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre
15.53 USD 0.18 (1.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMRN ha avuto una variazione del 1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.22 e ad un massimo di 15.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMRN News
- Prothena (PRTA) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Amarin stock rises after ESC Congress data on VASCEPA mechanism
- Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- RCKT Stock Rises as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Danon Disease Study
- Earnings call transcript: Amarin Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock stable
- Allogene's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus
- Amarin (AMRN) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Recordati shares rise after Jefferies upgrade to “buy” on growth prospects
- Is Amarin (AMRN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Amarin's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates, Stock Rises
- Amarin earnings beat by $0.97, revenue topped estimates
- Amarin Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- VKTX Stock Down on Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Nil Sales
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging DexCom (DXCM) This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Mama's Creations, Bassett Furniture Industries and Amarin
- 3 Strong Buy Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns
- Amarin stock rises as Goldman Sachs raises price target on EU deal
- Amarin Shares Surge After $175M European Licensing Deal For Heart Drug VAZKEPA - Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN)
- Amarin Lands Massive European Commercialization Deal For Heart Drug Vazkepa, Stock Surges - Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN)
- Amarin stock jumps after $25 million licensing deal with Recordati
- Amarin licenses VAZKEPA to Recordati in 59 European countries
- Amarin Is A Sell Despite The Large Cash Balance (NASDAQ:AMRN)
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Crash This Month - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN)
- Hyatt Hotels, THOR Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.22 15.63
Intervallo Annuale
0.35 17.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.35
- Apertura
- 15.30
- Bid
- 15.53
- Ask
- 15.83
- Minimo
- 15.22
- Massimo
- 15.63
- Volume
- 120
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3351.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2289.23%