Divisas / AMRN
AMRN: Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre
14.60 USD 0.33 (2.21%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AMRN de hoy ha cambiado un -2.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Amarin Corporation plc - American Depositary Shares, each repre. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AMRN News
Rango diario
14.54 15.00
Rango anual
0.35 17.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.93
- Open
- 14.83
- Bid
- 14.60
- Ask
- 14.90
- Low
- 14.54
- High
- 15.00
- Volumen
- 273
- Cambio diario
- -2.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3144.44%
- Cambio anual
- 2146.15%
