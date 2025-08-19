Moedas / AL
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A
63.57 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AL para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.56 e o mais alto foi 63.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Air Lease Corporation Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
63.56 63.65
Faixa anual
38.25 64.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 63.56
- Open
- 63.65
- Bid
- 63.57
- Ask
- 63.87
- Low
- 63.56
- High
- 63.65
- Volume
- 262
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.22%
- Mudança anual
- 40.58%
