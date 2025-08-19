货币 / AL
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A
63.58 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AL汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点63.58和高点63.60进行交易。
关注Air Lease Corporation Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AL新闻
- Here's Why Air Lease (AL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- Air Lease Set to be Purchased for $65.00 Per Share in Cash
- Air Lease stock rating downgraded by TD Cowen on acquisition news
- Air Lease (AL) Up 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Air Lease after $65-a-share takeover deal
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Air Lease stock to Hold after acquisition news
- Company News for Sep 3, 2025
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Air Lease outlook revised to negative by Fitch on acquisition deal
- Wall Street Legend Sells Jet Empire in $28 Billion Deal Backed by Japan and Saudi Arabia
- Air Lease Corporation: A Big $28.2 Billion Surprise, Selling Without A Premium (NYSE:AL)
- Implied Volatility Surging for Air Lease Stock Options
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- Air Lease Corp stock hits all-time high at 64.03 USD
- Why Is Air Lease Stock Soaring Tuesday? - Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- Air Lease Agrees To $7.4 Billion Takeout By Japan-Led Group
- Arlo and Krispy Kreme have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Air Lease stock soars after $7.4 billion acquisition deal
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- 3 Dividend-Paying Transport Equipment & Leasing Stocks to Watch
- Air Lease stock hits all-time high at 60.41 USD
- Air Lease Delivers Two New A321neo Aircraft to China Airlines
- Here's Why Air Lease (AL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
日范围
63.58 63.60
年范围
38.25 64.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 63.54
- 开盘价
- 63.60
- 卖价
- 63.58
- 买价
- 63.88
- 最低价
- 63.58
- 最高价
- 63.60
- 交易量
- 205
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- -0.80%
- 6个月变化
- 32.24%
- 年变化
- 40.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值