通貨 / AL
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A

63.55 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALの今日の為替レートは、-0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.52の安値と63.65の高値で取引されました。

Air Lease Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

AL News

1日のレンジ
63.52 63.65
1年のレンジ
38.25 64.30
以前の終値
63.56
始値
63.65
買値
63.55
買値
63.85
安値
63.52
高値
63.65
出来高
3.407 K
1日の変化
-0.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.84%
6ヶ月の変化
32.18%
1年の変化
40.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K