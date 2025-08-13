Currencies / AL
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A
63.53 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AL exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.46 and at a high of 63.59.
Follow Air Lease Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AL News
Daily Range
63.46 63.59
Year Range
38.25 64.30
- Previous Close
- 63.56
- Open
- 63.59
- Bid
- 63.53
- Ask
- 63.83
- Low
- 63.46
- High
- 63.59
- Volume
- 2.326 K
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.13%
- Year Change
- 40.49%
