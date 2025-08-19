Währungen / AL
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A
63.55 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AL hat sich für heute um -0.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 63.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 63.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Air Lease Corporation Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AL News
Tagesspanne
63.52 63.65
Jahresspanne
38.25 64.30
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 63.56
- Eröffnung
- 63.65
- Bid
- 63.55
- Ask
- 63.85
- Tief
- 63.52
- Hoch
- 63.65
- Volumen
- 3.407 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.02%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.84%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.18%
- Jahresänderung
- 40.54%
