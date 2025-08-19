KurseKategorien
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A

63.55 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AL hat sich für heute um -0.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 63.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 63.65 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Air Lease Corporation Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
63.52 63.65
Jahresspanne
38.25 64.30
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
63.56
Eröffnung
63.65
Bid
63.55
Ask
63.85
Tief
63.52
Hoch
63.65
Volumen
3.407 K
Tagesänderung
-0.02%
Monatsänderung
-0.84%
6-Monatsänderung
32.18%
Jahresänderung
40.54%
