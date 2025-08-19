Valute / AL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A
63.60 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AL ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.50 e ad un massimo di 63.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Air Lease Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AL News
- Here's Why Air Lease (AL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- Air Lease Set to be Purchased for $65.00 Per Share in Cash
- Air Lease stock rating downgraded by TD Cowen on acquisition news
- Air Lease (AL) Up 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Air Lease after $65-a-share takeover deal
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Air Lease stock to Hold after acquisition news
- Company News for Sep 3, 2025
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Air Lease outlook revised to negative by Fitch on acquisition deal
- Wall Street Legend Sells Jet Empire in $28 Billion Deal Backed by Japan and Saudi Arabia
- Air Lease Corporation: A Big $28.2 Billion Surprise, Selling Without A Premium (NYSE:AL)
- Implied Volatility Surging for Air Lease Stock Options
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- Air Lease Corp stock hits all-time high at 64.03 USD
- Why Is Air Lease Stock Soaring Tuesday? - Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- Air Lease Agrees To $7.4 Billion Takeout By Japan-Led Group
- Arlo and Krispy Kreme have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Air Lease stock soars after $7.4 billion acquisition deal
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- 3 Dividend-Paying Transport Equipment & Leasing Stocks to Watch
- Air Lease stock hits all-time high at 60.41 USD
- Air Lease Delivers Two New A321neo Aircraft to China Airlines
- Here's Why Air Lease (AL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.50 63.61
Intervallo Annuale
38.25 64.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.55
- Apertura
- 63.57
- Bid
- 63.60
- Ask
- 63.90
- Minimo
- 63.50
- Massimo
- 63.61
- Volume
- 2.443 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 40.65%
20 settembre, sabato