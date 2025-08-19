QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AL
AL: Air Lease Corporation Class A

63.60 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AL ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.50 e ad un massimo di 63.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Air Lease Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.50 63.61
Intervallo Annuale
38.25 64.30
Chiusura Precedente
63.55
Apertura
63.57
Bid
63.60
Ask
63.90
Minimo
63.50
Massimo
63.61
Volume
2.443 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.08%
Variazione Mensile
-0.76%
Variazione Semestrale
32.28%
Variazione Annuale
40.65%
20 settembre, sabato