Momentum Pulse Hunter

Momentum Pulse Hunter Pro

The Elite High-Frequency Momentum Scalper for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Momentum Pulse Hunter is a sophisticated high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed to capture rapid price expansions ("Bursts") with surgical precision. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Client-Side Millisecond Timing to detect real-time liquidity surges, entering multiple high-velocity trades to capitalize on the momentum before the candle closes.

Key Features

  • Precision Client-Side Timing: Utilizes the client’s local CPU clock ( GetTickCount ) to calculate price velocity in milliseconds, bypassing server latency and ensuring hyper-accurate momentum detection.

  • Dynamic Momentum Detection: Monitors the "Price-over-Time" ratio. It triggers only when a specific number of points are moved within a defined window of seconds (e.g., 30 points in 2 seconds).

  • Aggressive Pyramiding (Scaling In): If the momentum continues, the EA strategically adds consecutive positions with a multiplier, maximizing profits during a single explosive move.

  • Hybrid Smart Exit: Features a time-sensitive liquidation logic that automatically closes all open positions 5 seconds before the 10-minute (M10) candle expires, preventing exposure to "New Candle" volatility.

  • Safe Execution Logic: Specially coded for Live/Market Execution accounts. It opens trades without initial SL/TP to ensure 100% broker acceptance, then immediately applies protection in the next tick.

  • Advanced Money Management: Includes an "Auto-Lot" system that scales position sizes based on account balance growth, following a user-defined risk percentage.

  • Professional UI & Visuals: A sleek "Dark Mode" interface with a real-time Momentum Radar that displays current price velocity and system status directly on the chart.

Technical Parameters

Parameter Description
Base Lot The starting volume for the first trade in a burst sequence.
Auto Lot % Percentage of balance growth used to increase the Base Lot automatically.
Multiplier The factor by which the lot size increases for consecutive trades in the same burst.
Burst Points The minimum price distance (in points) required to trigger an entry.
Burst Seconds The maximum time window allowed for the price to travel the Burst Points.
Max Trades The limit of consecutive trades allowed per 10-minute candle.

How to Use

  1. Installation: Load the EA onto a 10-Minute (M10) chart.

  2. Market Selection: Best suited for high-liquidity instruments like NAS100 (Nasdaq), XAUUSD (Gold), or major pairs like EURUSD.

  3. Broker Requirements: A low-latency VPS and a Raw Spread (ECN) account are highly recommended for optimal performance.

  4. Timing: For best results, run the EA during the London and New York session overlaps.


