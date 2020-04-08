Price Path Zone

Price Path Zone is a professional signal indicator for MT5, designed to visualize high-probability market movement areas. By identifying critical price action zones, it projects a "Price Path" box where the market is expected to flow, providing traders with clear, actionable trade setups.

Core Functionality

The indicator scans the market for price exhaustion and reversal patterns based on a customizable Analysis Period. When a potential reversal is detected at a local high or low, it generates a signal and draws a professional Target Box directly on your chart, representing the expected "Profit Zone."

Key Features

  • Dynamic Target Boxes: Automatically draws visual rectangles (PZP Boxes) that define the path from entry to your take-profit target.

  • Multi-Language Interface: The only indicator you need that speaks your language! Supports 7 languages: English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Russian, Turkish, and Chinese.

  • Smart Risk Management: Automatically calculates Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels based on your chosen Risk/Reward ratio.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a trade with built-in Desktop Alerts, Email notifications, and Mobile Push notifications.

  • No Repaint: Signals are calculated based on closed candles, ensuring that once a signal appears, it stays fixed.

  • Clean UI: Featuring a "Real-time Advice" label that guides you on whether to Buy, Sell, or Wait for a clearer signal.

Parameters

  • Select Language: Choose your preferred language for on-screen text.

  • Analysis Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the trend detection (Default: 10).

  • Risk/Reward Ratio: Set your target profit goals (Default: 2.0).

  • Alert Settings: Fully customize how you want to be notified (Sound, Email, Push).


