DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Professional Trading System

What is DOPERMAN SCALPER?

An intelligent automated trading system designed for fast-paced market scalping. It combines advanced martingale strategy with rigorous risk management for consistent trading performance.

Key Features:

Smart Trading System:

Intelligent position doubling at optimal moments using mathematical calculations

5 different martingale strategies to choose from

Additional positions only activate when price moves against you by predefined steps

Automatic closure of all positions when overall profit targets are reached

Advanced Risk Management:

Auto-drawdown protection (stops trading at 1-5% drawdown)

Limits on maximum simultaneous positions

Automatic lot size reduction when margin levels drop

Continuous equity monitoring with emergency procedures

Professional Trading Controls:

Separate magic numbers for buy and sell positions

Customizable trading hours and days

Spread protection to avoid trading during high spreads

Complete time and day filtering options

Trading Parameters:

Core Settings:

Take Profit: 50 pips (adjustable 10-500 pips)

Martingale Step: 30 pips between positions

Position Multiplier: 1.2x to 2.0x

Maximum Positions: 4 simultaneous trades

Default Lot Size: 0.1 (auto-adjusts to account size)

Safety Settings:

Maximum Drawdown: 1% (ultra-conservative mode)

Maximum Positions Limit: 4 trades

Maximum Lot Size: 0.8

Optional Stop Loss available

Unique Advantages:

Self-Adjusting Technology:

Automatically detects account balance and adjusts lot sizes

Smart volume calculation based on available margin

No manual adjustments needed when switching accounts

Professional Interface:

Real-time trading dashboard

Color-coded profit/loss indicators

Spread monitor with alerts

Margin level display with warnings

Reliable Performance:

Tested on various market conditions

Protection against common trading errors

Compatible with both Netting and Hedging accounts

No coding errors or infinite loops

Wide Compatibility:

Works on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD and major pairs

Suitable for M1, M5, M15, H1 timeframes

Effective for both scalping and swing trading

Performance Metrics:

Consistency: Stable performance across different market conditions

Risk Management: Multiple safety layers with drawdown protection

Ease of Use: Simple installation with intuitive settings

Who Should Use This?

Ideal For:

Beginners seeking professional trading automation

Professional traders wanting additional income streams

Fund managers looking for algorithmic diversification

Risk-averse investors prioritizing capital preservation

Not Recommended For:

Those seeking "get rich quick" schemes

Traders unwilling to follow risk management rules

Anyone expecting 100% winning trades

Package Includes:

DOPERMAN SCALPER V2.0 EA (full version)

Professional user manual

Optimal settings for different account sizes

Lifetime updates

Premium support

Technical Specifications:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Timeframes: M5, M15, H1

Broker Compatibility: All brokers (ECN/STP/MM)

Expected Performance:

With $500 Account:

Daily Target: 2-5% ($10-$25)

Monthly Target: 20-50% ($100-$250)

Maximum Risk: 1% per trade

Expected Drawdown: 10-20%

With $5,000 Account:

Daily Target: 1-3% ($50-$150)

Monthly Target: 15-30% ($750-$1,500)

Professional risk parameters

Institutional-grade management

Important Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Users must:

Start with demo account

Never risk more than 5% of capital

Use proper money management

Monitor performance regularly

Maintain realistic expectations

Support & Guarantee:

30-day money back guarantee

24/7 support via email and Telegram

Video tutorials and regular webinars

Direct developer access

Ready to Start?

DOPERMAN SCALPER V2.0 offers advanced automated trading with professional risk management. Test it on demo first, then transition to live trading with proper capital management.

Note: Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.