Pattern Vision Ultimate

CandlePatternProUltimate Indicator for MetaTrader 5

 Overview

The CandlePatternProUltimate indicator is an advanced tool for detecting Japanese candlestick patterns on charts in the MetaTrader 5 platform. It features an attractive artistic interface and detects 150+ different patterns with intelligent AI-based analysis

🎨 Artistic Design

  • Customizable Colors: Fully customizable artistic color palette

  • Visual Effects: Glows and artistic effects to make patterns more visible

  • Black Background: For high contrast and visual clarity

  • Grid Hidden: For cleaner, more professional charts

🔍 Pattern Detection

  • 3 Main Categories:

    1. Bullish Patterns: Like Bullish Engulfing, Hammer, Morning Star

    2. Bearish Patterns: Like Bearish Engulfing, Shooting Star, Evening Star

    3. Neutral Patterns: Like Doji, Spinning Top

  • Comprehensive Database: Contains over 150 patterns with detailed information

⚙️ Advanced Settings

  • Patterns Displayed: Set maximum number of visible patterns

  • Lookback Period: Specify number of candles to analyze (default 500)

  • Probability Threshold: Filter patterns with low probability

  • Sound Alerts: Audio notifications when new patterns are detected

📈 Supporting Indicators

  • Strength Indicator: Shows strength of detected pattern

  • Probability Percentage: Success probability of the pattern

  • Price Targets: Bullish and bearish target levels

  • Pattern ID: Stores pattern number for each candle

🎭 Special Visual Effects

  • Last Pattern Highlighting: Most recently detected pattern appears in gold with larger size

  • Glow Effects: Concentric circles for illumination around important patterns

  • Explanatory Labels: Text showing pattern name and probability percentage

  • Emoji Symbols: Using symbols to distinguish pattern direction (▲ for bullish, ▼ for bearish)

🔧 Customization Settings

🎨 Artistic Color Group

  • Bullish Colors: Lime Green and Spring Green

  • Bearish Colors: Crimson and OrangeRed

  • Neutral Colors: DodgerBlue and DeepSkyBlue

  • Last Pattern Color: Gold

⚙️ Main Settings

  • MaxPatternsDisplay: Maximum patterns to display (default 10)

  • LookbackBars: Number of candles to analyze (default 500)

  • ProbabilityThreshold: Minimum probability percentage (default 60%)

🎭 Visual Effects

  • PatternSize: Size of normal pattern icons (default 3)

  • LastPatternSize: Size of last pattern icon (default 5)

  • EnableGlowEffects: Enable glow effects

  • ClearPreviousObjects: Clear previous objects

📊 How It Works

  1. Scanning: The indicator scans candles within the specified period

  2. Analysis: Analyzes each candle with previous candles to detect patterns

  3. Evaluation: Calculates probability of success for each detected pattern

  4. Filtering: Displays only patterns that exceed the probability threshold

  5. Visualization: Displays detected patterns with distinctive visual effects

🎯 Optimal Use

  • For Traders: To identify entry and exit signals

  • For Analysts: To study market behavior and recurring patterns

  • For Beginners: To practically understand Japanese candlestick patterns

  • For Professionals: As a decision-making support tool

⚠️ Important Notes

  • The indicator does not provide 100% guaranteed signals

  • Should be used with other analysis tools

  • Recommended to test on a demo account first

  • Review settings according to currency pair and time frame

📱 Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

  • Charts: All time frames

  • Currency Pairs: All pairs and financial instruments

This indicator combines analytical power with visual beauty, making it a valuable tool for any trader wanting to analyze Japanese candlestick patterns in a modern and effective way.


Mais do autor
Price Path Zone
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Indicadores
Price Path Zone is a professional signal indicator for MT5, designed to visualize high-probability market movement areas. By identifying critical price action zones, it projects a "Price Path" box where the market is expected to flow, providing traders with clear, actionable trade setups. Core Functionality The indicator scans the market for price exhaustion and reversal patterns based on a customizable Analysis Period . When a potential reversal is detected at a local high or low, it generates
FREE
Momentum Pulse Hunter
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
Momentum Pulse Hunter Pro The Elite High-Frequency Momentum Scalper for MetaTrader 5 Overview Momentum Pulse Hunter is a sophisticated high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed to capture rapid price expansions ("Bursts") with surgical precision. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Client-Side Millisecond Timing to detect real-time liquidity surges, entering multiple high-velocity trades to capitalize on the momentum before the candle closes. Key F
FREE
Grid Terror
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
1 (1)
Experts
Grid Terror EA - Adaptive Grid Trading Robot An automated trading robot operating on an intelligent grid system, designed specifically for currency pairs in the Forex market. It features the ability to automatically adapt to changing market conditions by adjusting grid distances and profit targets based on actual market volatility. Key Features: Grid system that adapts to daily market fluctuations Automatic risk management with safe distance calculations Protection against high spreads Gold tra
FREE
Quantum Storm AI
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
️   QUANTUM STORM AI  . Advanced Hedging System Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management   Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Hedging Protection Smart Hedging System : Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you Risk Control : Built-in recover
FREE
Doperman Scalper
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Professional Trading System What is DOPERMAN SCALPER? An intelligent automated trading system designed for fast-paced market scalping. It combines advanced martingale strategy with rigorous risk management for consistent trading performance. Key Features: Smart Trading System: Intelligent position doubling at optimal moments using mathematical calculations 5 different martingale strategies to choose from Additional positions only activate when price moves against you by
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário