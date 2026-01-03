SecScaleMultiSymbol Viewer

🌐 SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer

Seconds‑Based Precision × Multi‑Asset Insight × A Stand‑Alone Trading UI

See the market’s true momentum across any asset — instantly.

🔥 What is SecScale Multi‑Symbol Viewer?

SecScale is a next‑generation indicator designed to compare FX, crypto, indices, and CFDs on a single unified scale — something traditional indicators simply cannot do.

  • A seconds‑based engine captures micro‑movements in real time (on M1)
  • Price action is normalized into a clean 0–100 scale
  • Up to 22 symbols are displayed simultaneously
  • The UI runs as a fully independent visual layer, unaffected by chart colors or candles

It behaves less like a “MetaTrader indicator” and more like a dedicated trading app running inside your chart.

🚀 Key Features

1️⃣ Seconds Engine (CSecondsEngine) — True Real‑Time Precision

  • Independent seconds‑based history for each symbol
  • Seconds mode available exclusively on M1
  • Supports ALMA / TMA / EMA / SMA smoothing
  • Captures micro‑structure and volatility shifts with exceptional accuracy

2️⃣ 0–100 Rolling Scale — With Raw Price Behavior Preserved

Unlike typical currency strength meters (CSI) that rely on heavy formula processing,
SecScale keeps the raw personality of each market intact.

✔ Preserves “stickiness,” volatility bursts, and unique price behavior

✔ No artificial smoothing of market character

✔ Pure price action, normalized for comparison

Using the last 200 bars (customizable), SecScale extracts the local high/low range and maps the current price into a clean 0–100 scale.

Whether it’s:

  • BTCUSD
  • USDJPY
  • NAS100

…every asset becomes directly comparable.

3️⃣ Sub‑Window Full‑Screen Mode — A Dedicated Visual Workspace

To deliver a clean, modern UI, SecScale:

  • Shrinks the main chart to 1px
  • Expands the sub‑window into a full‑screen canvas

This means:

  • No background interference
  • No candles
  • No grid
  • No clutter

Just a pure, purpose‑built visualization layer.

4️⃣ Multi‑Asset Support (Up to 22 Symbols)

  • 12 preset FX pairs
  • 10 customizable slots
  • FX, crypto, indices, CFDs — all supported
  • All displayed simultaneously with automatic color assignment

5️⃣ Dual Label UI Modes

Line‑Follow Mode

Labels track the latest value of each line.

Right‑Side List Mode

Clean, organized, and perfect for quick strength comparison.

6️⃣ Interactive Highlighting — Click to Emphasize

  • Click a label → line thickness toggles (1 ↔ 3)
  • Flash mode → selected symbol blinks for 5 seconds

Ideal for quickly isolating a symbol during analysis.

🧩 Perfect For Traders Who Want…

  • A clear, real‑time view of multi‑asset strength
  • FX and crypto displayed on the same scale
  • A clean, modern UI that doesn’t fight the chart
  • A tool that feels more like an app than an indicator


🆓 Free to use until January 31, 2026

