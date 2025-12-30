TrendBoard ALMA

🧾 TrendBoard ALMA — Instantly See Multi-Timeframe Trends at a Glance

TrendBoard ALMA is a powerful yet lightweight trend visualization panel that displays the trend status of multiple currency pairs across multiple timeframes—designed for maximum clarity, control, and decision-making efficiency.

🌟 Features

  • ALMA-Based Trend Detection Built on the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA), this tool delivers smooth and responsive trend signals while minimizing market noise.

  • 5-Stage Trend Visualization Beyond just up, down, and range, TrendBoard highlights trend reversals and transitions. With intuitive icons and blinking indicators, you can instantly spot when the market shifts.

  • Multi-Timeframe × Multi-Symbol Grid Freely combine any symbols and timeframes to suit your strategy. Example: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD × M5, M15, H1, H4, D1

  • One-Click Chart Launch + Auto Indicator Setup Click any cell to instantly open a new chart for that symbol and timeframe. Up to three preconfigured indicators are automatically applied—so you’re ready to analyze in seconds.

  • Lightweight & Silent by Design Minimal drawing, zero unnecessary alerts or logs. Just “see, click, and act”—no distractions, no clutter.

🎯 Perfect For Traders Who:

  • Want to monitor multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trends at a glance

  • Need to catch trend reversals and transitions as they happen

  • Prefer launching charts directly from a visual panel

  • Appreciate the smooth responsiveness of ALMA-based trend detection

  • Want their favorite indicators auto-loaded on new charts for faster analysis

  • Use it alongside TrendScanner ALMA or TrendCompass ALMA for a complete visual + alert-based trend workflow

🆓 Free to use until January 31, 2026

Limited-time free release:

FutureSight CCI

Seconds Chart Generator


