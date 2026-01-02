🌍 【SecMode Series】SecModeCCI – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based CCI Indicator

📌 Overview

SecModeCCI is part of the SecMode Series, a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level—a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture.

While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeCCI uses a proprietary second‑level engine to:

Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals)

(or at user‑defined intervals) Visualize momentum, pressure, and turning points in real time

Highlight divergences between standard timeframe (TF) and second‑level (Sec) signals

and signals Operate without custom symbols, ensuring a clean and lightweight setup

This provides a high‑resolution market perspective that conventional tools are fundamentally unable to deliver.

🎯 Key Features

① Tick‑Based Engine (No Custom Symbols Required)

Most second‑level indicators rely on:

Custom symbol creation

Saving and maintaining second‑level data

Regenerating data when files become corrupted

Heavy MT5 resource consumption

SecModeCCI avoids all of these issues.

It generates second‑level data internally from tick streams, offering:

Fast and simple setup

Clean chart integration

Lightweight MT5 performance

Stable operation even on VPS environments

② Dual‑Line Structure (TF × Sec)

By plotting both TF (standard timeframe) and Sec (second‑level) CCI lines:

The Sec line tends to react first

The TF line follows afterward

This makes early momentum shifts visually obvious, giving traders a timing advantage for entries and exits.

③ Bollinger Band Visualization of Momentum Extremes

Includes:

CenterLine (switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA)

(switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA) Upper / Lower Bands for overheat and reversal zones

When the Sec CCI line breaks through the Bollinger Bands, it reveals explosive pressure points that standard indicators fail to detect.

④ No Color Logic (CCI Uses Waveform Information Only)

Unlike ADX and CMO, which use directional color logic,

CCI conveys information through waveform structure alone.

This keeps the display clean and focused on:

Overbought/oversold behavior

Momentum compression

Sec‑level divergence

Waveform symmetry and breakouts

⑤ No Repainting (Final Values Stay Final)

SecModeCCI draws second‑level values directly from tick data:

Closed bars never change (no repainting)

(no repainting) Open bars update rapidly in real time

This mirrors natural candlestick behavior and ensures transparent, trustworthy signals.

⑥ Unified UI Across the Entire Series

All SecMode indicators share the same interface and design philosophy:

CCI (Sec)

RSI (Sec)

Stochastic (Sec)

ADX (Sec, with color logic)

CMO (Sec, with color logic)

This consistency makes multi‑indicator setups intuitive and seamless.

⑦ Three Selectable CenterLine Engines (Bollinger Band Core)

Switch among three engines depending on market conditions and trading style:

1. ALMA – Sniper Mode

Ultra‑low latency with smoothness

Fastest response of the three

Ideal for scalpers targeting second‑level reversals

2. TMA – Cycle Mode

Smoothest curve via double averaging

Highlights market cycles and overextensions

Excellent for rhythm recognition and counter‑trend setups

Note: TMA naturally “follows” price until bar close—ideal for environment analysis

3. SMA – Benchmark Mode

Most widely recognized moving average

Reflects what the majority of traders watch

Best for standard Bollinger Band behavior with second‑level refinement

🎁 About the Free Version

This free edition provides full access to the core second‑level engine and high‑resolution market visualization.

To keep the design streamlined, the following features are intentionally excluded:

Signal generation

Alert notifications

Auto‑drawing tools

Advanced filters

All essential functions—tick engine, TF/Sec divergence, Bollinger Band behavior—are fully available.

Use this streamlined core edition to experience how dramatically different the second‑level market truly is.

🧠 Usage Examples

Sec CCI reacts first → early signal detection

Sec CCI pierces Bollinger Bands → momentum spike

TF/Sec divergence → reversal anticipation

CenterLine break → trend transition

🚀 Summary

Tick‑based second‑level engine (no custom symbols)

TF/Sec divergence becomes actionable entry logic

Bollinger Bands reveal overheat and reversal zones

CCI uses waveform‑only logic (no color changes)

No repainting (TMA naturally follows price until close)

Unified UI across the SecMode Series

Free access to a radically different market perspective

Experience a level of market detail that traditional indicators are fundamentally unable to deliver.