**“Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands” – Linear Regression Channel + Standard Deviation Band Indicator (MT5)**





This indicator automatically plots multi‑period linear regression channels together with standard deviation bands, giving traders instant clarity on trend direction, price dispersion, and key support/resistance zones.

By turning complex analysis into simple, intuitive visuals, it provides discretionary traders with a clear market context at a glance.





### Key Features

- 📐 **Multi‑period flexibility**: Display regression channels for any length—20, 50, 200 bars, or more

- 🎨 **Fully customizable**: Tailor colors, visibility, and extension settings for each channel

- 📊 **Adaptive deviation bands**: Adjust multipliers to match current market volatility

- 🔘 **One‑click control**: Instantly toggle lines on/off via a chart button for smooth workflow

- ⚡ **Lightweight design**: Keeps charts clean by showing only what you need





### Practical Use Cases

- Confirm long‑term trend direction with a 200‑bar regression channel

- Detect short‑term reversals or breakout signals using 20‑ and 50‑bar channels

- Apply deviation bands as intuitive guides for support and resistance levels



