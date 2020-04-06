Shamash

SHAMASH é um robo simples e eficiente que permite ao usuario começar com pouco saldo e dependendo de como o use pode transformalo em um milionario 
- controle de saldo e lucro

- incremento de lotes 


input double lot_size = 0.01;                                        // Lotz

input double stop_loss = 900;                                        // sTOp lOSs 

input double take_profit = 95;                                       // tAKe peoFIt

input int order_deviation = 4;                                       // Deviation allowed when sending orders (renamed)

input int maxOrders = 1;                                             // Maximum limit of open orders in total

input int EXPERT_MAGIC = 171171;                                     // 💥 Magic number to identify orders

input int minDistancePoints = 19;                                    // MinDistancePTS

input int minMinutesBetweenOrders = 53;                              // ⏱ Minimum time between orders (minutes)

input int allowedDeviation = 14;                                     // 🧲 Ddeviation allowed when sending orders

Produtos recomendados
HighLow Fury EA
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Experts
HighLow Fury EA robô de negociação breakout com gerenciamento de risco e capital. Tamanho de lote dinâmico baseado em percentual de risco da conta ou lotes fixos Limites diários de ganho/perda para proteger o patrimônio Redução inteligente de capital após lucros/perdas-alvo Múltiplas opções de trailing stop (Highest/Lowest, candles anteriores) Filtros personalizados de horário/dia + controle de tempo de posição Configurado com parâmetros otimizados para XAUUSD (2025). Os usuários podem ajustar t
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper MT5
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
USD Killer Gemini EA é a solução para traders que buscam maximizar suas operações com a segurança de uma estratégia robusta e altamente automatizada. Desenvolvido por Felipe FX, este EA de próxima geração combina tecnologia de ponta e indicadores avançados para proporcionar um trading eficiente e lucrativo. Indicadores avançados para confirmação de entradas o USD Killer foi desenvolvido com todo o poder da AI Gemini e encontramos padrões que acontecem diariamente no gráfico aumentando a assert
K 24 Time Range Breakout EA
Derrick Njagi Bundi
Experts
O K24 Time Range Breakout EA se destaca de outros Expert Advisors no mercado MQL5, oferecendo uma estratégia de breakout de range poderosa e confiável para day traders. Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais que dependem apenas de ordens de Stop Loss, o K24 Time Range Breakout EA usa uma abordagem sofisticada para lidar com várias condições de mercado e se adaptar às flutuações de preço. O que torna este EA verdadeiramente único é sua capacidade de lidar com diferentes tipos de breakouts, incluindo b
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Experts
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Desenvolvido com o suporte de ferramentas avançadas de Inteligência Artificial, o EURUSD London Breakout Pro entrega um código limpo e eficiente, otimizado para velocidade e estabilidade. Este Expert Advisor aplica uma estrutura de gestão de risco em nível institucional e evita estratégias de alto risco, como martingale, grid averaging ou hedging não controlado. Projetado para traders que exigem precisão e segurança, o sistema combina um conceito comprovado de rompime
FREE
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
EA Eagle Trade Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of custom indicators; trading is carried out on 4 time frames. The expert uses the adaptive system for determining market entries for trading, which determines the most appropriate moment for opening an order. The adviser trades according to numerous patterns on currency pairs. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Use multicurrency testing for 11 currency
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.6 (5)
Experts
A arte do Forex é um novo Expert Advisor complexo que negoceia continuamente em ambas as direcções. Uma série de ordens será aberta para obter o melhor preço médio até que o lucro do take seja atingido. É ideal para obter lucros num mercado imprevisível.   Um sistema de cobertura de perdas é integrado para permitir a recuperação das ordens que estão demasiado distantes do preço actual.  The best results are on   EUR/USD H1   but you can use it on any   forex pair   and   timeframe . Live results
FREE
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Ultra Breakout MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 4 v
Chaoszillator
Oleksandr Powchan
Experts
Chaoszillator Expert Advisor is a swing trader designed to be not only profitable but be stable and consistently profitable in uncertain times. Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades, the system does not take new trades every day. To make our system as user friendly as possible we have spent hundreds of man hours finding the best pairs and fine tuning the settings for each currency pair, so you don’t have to. Our technology is design
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Quick Queen Expert
Md Moniruzzaman
Experts
Money Machine Robot (QuickQueenExpert EA) - Professional Trading System Overview Money Machine Robot is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the powerful QuickQueenExpert (QQE) indicator signal system. Developed by professional trader Md. Moniruzzaman, this EA implements a proven trading strategy with advanced risk management features including martingale system, automatic stop loss calculation, and comprehensive trade management. Key Features Advanced QQE Indicator System Cu
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Smartingale EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Smartingale EA is a trading system that can operate  martingale levels based on Ichimoku clouds . It´s possible to configure Ichimoku indicator, as soon as martingale parameters. Smartingale EA is optimized for EURUSD , M15 , but it can also be optimized for other pairs and timeframes. Download it now and let it trades. Let me know if you wanna some other set files! PM!
Daily HighLow Breakout EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
Experts
Expert Advisor Dinâmico com Gestão de Risco Avançada EA dinâmico para MetaTrader 5, baseado em rompimentos de topos/fundos do dia com filtros de tendência (ADX e MAs). Inclui trailing stop adaptativo, limite diário de ganhos/perdas e gestão de risco avançada. Ideal para traders que buscam consistência e proteção do capital. Este EA foi desenvolvido para traders que buscam disciplina, consistência e adaptação ao mercado. Ele combina gatilhos inteligentes de entrada com filtros técnicos robustos,
FimaBot Pro
Wildemar Da Silva Barbosa
Experts
Fimabot Pro – Robô de Canais Automáticos com Stop Dinâmico O Fimabot Pro é um Expert Advisor baseado na renomada estratégia de negociação por canais e zonas de suporte/resistência. Estratégia do Robô: Fimathe Pares recomendados: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD & XAUUSD Timeframes Recomendados: M1/M15/H1/H4 Principais Recursos: Detecção automática de zonas de suporte e resistência Operações com Take Profit baseadas em níveis de canais (até X canais) Stop Loss dinâmico ajustado conforme o moviment
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Experts
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Sunrise on mars MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
ORB Master
Othmen Mohammadi
4 (1)
Experts
ORB Master — o piloto automático que impede as asneiras Ainda sem consistência? Clicas demais, mexes no stop, mudas de ideia a cada 3 minutos? O ORB Master coloca-te nos trilhos. Ideia simples: usar um setup claro — Opening Range Breakout — e executá-lo sempre do mesmo jeito, com risco controlado e regras estáveis. O que faz por ti Quadro visual imediato: deteta a janela ORB, desenha a caixa e espera a rutura. Entrada limpa e repetível: retest ou fecho da vela de rutura . Gestão automática: SL/
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
Experts
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Neuron Gold
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Experts
EA Neuron Gold — Inteligência Neural para XAUUSD em M30 O Neuron Gold é um Expert Advisor avançado, desenvolvido exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD no timeframe M30 . Ele utiliza duas estratégias automáticas independentes, que podem operar juntas ou separadamente, além de um painel manual completo integrado ao gráfico. Estratégias Automáticas do Neuron Gold 1. Estratégia de Padrões de Bandeira Detecta automaticamente formações clássicas de continuação (bull flag e bear flag). O EA identifica: con
TechRiven EC Pro EA
Md Ariful Moula Chowdhury
Experts
TechRiven EC Pro — Inteligente, Rápido e Adaptável TechRiven EC Pro   é um poderoso sistema de trading automático projetado para identificar e executar ordens rapidamente quando as condições de mercado são favoráveis. Ele se adapta de forma inteligente à   volatilidade atual do mercado , mantendo a lucratividade mesmo durante movimentos bruscos e imprevisíveis. Desempenho Comprovado Os resultados de backtesting dos últimos anos demonstram uma   rentabilidade consistente e estável . Mesmo durante
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
Tesla Robo Inteligente
Lucas Marcelo Ribeiro
Experts
O Robô Tesla nasceu da união entre tecnologia, disciplina e visão de futuro. Ele não é apenas um software, mas sim um parceiro estratégico para quem busca se aproximar do universo dos investimentos de forma inovadora, inteligente e alinhada às transformações do mercado financeiro global. Vivemos em uma era marcada pela velocidade da informação e pela evolução constante da tecnologia. Processos que antes demandavam horas de estudo, cálculos complexos e execução manual, hoje podem ser otimizados c
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Range Breakout Advance
Sarvaiya Sultanbhai Alibhai
Experts
==> This is an range breakout expert adviser. ==> Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,GBPCAD,NZDCAD ==> User is allowed to go through multiple setting parameters ==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System. ==>   This will allow user to user 3 Type of Trailing Stop Loss ==> Other Improvements are coming soon  ==>     happy trading happy investing...! ==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custo
Mad Max Trader
Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa
Experts
MadMax Trader – Multi-Strategy Forex EA for MQL5 Overview MadMax Trader is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 Windows platform. It integrates multiple trading approaches to adapt to different market conditions across various Forex pairs and timeframes. The EA operates without manual intervention, executing trades based on predefined technical criteria. Key Functionalities Multi-Strategy Approach The EA incorporates three distinct trading methodologies: Swing Trading: Iden
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (381)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (41)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (90)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (15)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 179 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (85)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.15 (27)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Mais do autor
H4des
Alexandro Matos
Experts
Descrição  Hades EA   NO DLL NEEDED ! "HADES EA" – O Robô dos Deuses do Forex! Domine o mercado com   HADES , o Expert Advisor desenvolvido para operar como um verdadeiro   Deus do Forex ! Combinando estratégias de   médias móveis inteligentes   com gestão de risco avançada, o HADES é projetado para   maximizar lucros   enquanto protege seu capital. POR QUE HADES?   Estratégia Comprovada   – Cruzamento de MAs com filtro de milésimos para entradas precisas   Controle de Horário
LekimdiKator
Alexandro Matos
Utilitários
A MATRIZ  MODELO MATEMATICO PARA CALCULO DE PONTO FUTURO  CALCULADORA DA BOLSA E FOREX  Lekimdikator calcula os melhores preços do dos mercados pra entrar ou sair Aprenda a negociar em bolsas de valores, Forex, Ações, Opções de Ações, Câmbio, Fundos de Investimentos, Fundos Imobiliários ou qualquer mercado que tenha acesso ao MetaTrader 5 com Lekimdikator É uma Ferramenta para comerciantes iniciantes ou experientes , todos precisam usar para proteger suas contas e obter mais disciplina nos tr
The Cube Bars Brasil
Alexandro Matos
Indicadores
TheCubeBars - Indicador de Volume Colorido para MetaTrader 5 Descrição Completa  O Que é o TheCubeBars? O   TheCubeBars   é um indicador revolucionário que transforma a visualização de volume no MetaTrader 5, colorindo os candles de acordo com a intensidade do volume de ticks. Desenvolvido pela   Ethernal , ele oferece: Visualização instantânea   da força do volume em cada candle Depoimentos "Depois que comecei a usar o TheCubeBars, minha taxa de acerto em breakouts melhorou 40%!"   -
The Cube Bars Forex
Alexandro Matos
Indicadores
TheCubeBars - Indicador de Volume Colorido para MetaTrader 5 Descrição Completa O que é TheCubeBars? TheCubeBars é um indicador revolucionário que transforma a visualização de volume no MetaTrader 5, colorindo velas de acordo com a intensidade do volume do tick. Desenvolvido pela Ethernal, ele oferece: Visualização instantânea da força do volume em cada vela Depoimentos "Depois que comecei a usar o TheCubeBars, minha taxa de sucesso de rompimentos aumentou 40%!" - Ricardo F., Trader P
RaSunGod
Alexandro Matos
Experts
#property descript NO DLL NEEDED ! ion "  RÁ – WHY RÁ ?" #property description "  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description "  ADX with thousandths filter for precise entries" #property description "  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! " #property description "  Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description "  Customizable settings for any trading style" #property description "  CREATED BY TOMAS LEKIM "
The Cube Theory Indicator
Alexandro Matos
Indicadores
TheCubeTheory - Seu Indicador de Análise de Mercado em Cubos Descrição Completa  O Que é o TheCubeTheory? O   TheCubeTheory   é um indicador exclusivo para MetaTrader 5 que   mapeia os níveis de suporte e resistência   usando uma abordagem inovadora baseada em   cubos de tempo e Fibonacci . Desenvolvido pela   Ethernal , ele combina: Análise de Máximas e Mínimas   em períodos personalizáveis Níveis Automáticos   (8 níveis ajustáveis) Visualização em Tempo Real   com retângulos e linhas col
Paint Pattern Candle
Alexandro Matos
Indicadores
PaintPatternCandle - O Indicador de Padrões de Candlestick Mais Avançado do Mercado Descrição Detalhada (300+ Linhas) O Que é o PaintPatternCandle? O   PaintPatternCandle   é um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que   identifica e colora automaticamente 13 padrões de candlestick   em tempo real. Desenvolvido pela   ETHERNAL , ele transforma sua análise técnica em um processo visual intuitivo, destacando oportunidades de compra e venda com cores vibrantes. Recursos Exclusivos
IsisQueen
Alexandro Matos
Indicadores
Indicador ISIS - O Poder dos Cruzamentos de Médias Móveis para Operações Precisas Visão Geral do Indicador ISIS O   ISIS   é um indicador técnico avançado para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvido para identificar sinais precisos de   compra (BUY)   e   venda (SELL)   com base no cruzamento de duas médias móveis configuráveis. Ele foi projetado para ser utilizado em conjunto com o robô   OSIRIS , mas também pode ser aplicado manualmente por traders que buscam estratégias baseadas em tendências. Com uma
Osyrys
Alexandro Matos
Experts
Ganhe Consistência nos Mercados com o Osiris  Um Sistema Automatizado de Alta Precisão Baseado em Médias Móveis Inteligentes e Gestão de Risco Avançada!" Acompanhamento de Tendências: Ideal para pares voláteis como EURUSD e GBPUSD O   Osiris  é um   Expert Advisor (EA) profissional   desenvolvido para operar no   Forex, Índices e Metais , combinando:   2 Médias Móveis Customizáveis   em subjanela para identificar tendências com precisão. Só negocia nos preços da TEORIA DO CUBO de To
The Cube Regressions
Alexandro Matos
Indicadores
Nome do Produto:   The Cube Regressions - O Oráculo das Tendências Futuras Preveja o Mercado com Precisão Cirúrgica - Tecnologia de Regressão Avançada O indicador que projeta movimentos de preço 5 minutos à frente  Descrição Completa: Desbloqueie o poder da análise preditiva com o ANHURIX PRO, um indicador revolucionário baseado em:   Regressão Linear Militar   - Algoritmo desenvolvido para forças especiais do mercado financeiro   Scatter Analysis de Precisão   - Identifica pontos de virad
AnubisTheGuardian
Alexandro Matos
Experts
#property description " ANUBIS – WHY ANUBIS ?" #property description " YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description " CCI INDICATOR FOR TRIGGERS with thousands of filters for precise entries" #property description " Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose!" #property description " Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description " Customizable ATR BASED STOPS settings for any trading style" #property description " CREATED BY
Demiurgo
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! DEMIURGO — O Arquiteto de Mercado O Demiurgo é mais do que um Expert Advisor — é um arquiteto de mercado, projetado para construir operações com precisão, disciplina e adaptabilidade. Nomeado em homenagem ao antigo conceito do Demiurgo, o criador que molda a ordem a partir do caos, este EA utiliza estratégias de Média Móvel em camadas, dimensionamento dinâmico de lotes e controle baseado em tempo para transformar a ação volátil dos preços em oportunidades de lucro estrutur
Aeth3r
Alexandro Matos
Experts
AETHER – Dual Matrix Adaptive Trading System AETHER é um Expert Advisor exclusivo que combina duas matrizes independentes para mapear o mercado: Price Matrix : Divisão precisa do preço em milésimos para encontrar pontos estratégicos de reversão ou continuação. Time Matrix : Segmentação inteligente do gráfico em colunas de tempo, adaptando a estratégia ao ativo e timeframe em uso. Operação 100% automatizada Compatível com qualquer ativo e timeframe Painel integrado mostrando: Posições
EnkY
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property description "  ENKI – WHY ENKI ?" #property description "  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description "  SAR PARABOLIC  with thousandths filter for precise entries" #property description "  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! " #property description "  Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description "  Customizable setting
Centundecim
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! Centundecim Automata Negotiationis Estratégia matemática inspirada em níveis numéricos universais O Centundecim Automata Negotiationis é um Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado que identifica padrões de preço em milésimos e abre operações em pontos matematicamente relevantes do gráfico. Características principais: Entradas baseadas em gatilhos numéricos (L1–L6) , sem indicadores externos. Gestão automática de volume : adapta o lote ao saldo e à margem disponível. Controle d
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário