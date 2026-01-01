Shamash

SHAMASH is a simple and efficient robot that allows the user to start with a small balance and, depending on how they use it, can turn them into a millionaire.

- Balance and profit control

- lot increments


input double lot_size = 0.01;                                        // Lotz

input double stop_loss = 900;                                        // sTOp lOSs 

input double take_profit = 95;                                       // tAKe peoFIt

input int order_deviation = 4;                                       // Deviation allowed when sending orders (renamed)

input int maxOrders = 1;                                             // Maximum limit of open orders in total

input int EXPERT_MAGIC = 171171;                                     // 💥 Magic number to identify orders

input int minDistancePoints = 19;                                    // MinDistancePTS

input int minMinutesBetweenOrders = 53;                              // ⏱ Minimum time between orders (minutes)

input int allowedDeviation = 14;                                     // 🧲 Ddeviation allowed when sending orders

