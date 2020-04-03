EnkY

NO DLL NEEDED !

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property description "🌟  ENKI – 🌟 WHY ENKI ?"
#property description "⚙  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT"
#property description "🧠  SAR PARABOLIC  with thousandths filter for precise entries"
#property description "🎯  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! "
#property description "🔁  Resets lot size when targets are reached"
#property description "⚙  Customizable settings for any trading style"
#property description "✅  CREATED BY TOMAS LEKIM "
