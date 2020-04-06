Shamash
- エキスパート
- Alexandro Matos
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
- lot increments
input double lot_size = 0.01; // Lotz
input double stop_loss = 900; // sTOp lOSs
input double take_profit = 95; // tAKe peoFIt
input int order_deviation = 4; // Deviation allowed when sending orders (renamed)
input int maxOrders = 1; // Maximum limit of open orders in total
input int EXPERT_MAGIC = 171171; // 💥 Magic number to identify orders
input int minDistancePoints = 19; // MinDistancePTS
input int minMinutesBetweenOrders = 53; // ⏱ Minimum time between orders (minutes)
input int allowedDeviation = 14; // 🧲 Ddeviation allowed when sending orders