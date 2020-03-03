Quick Queen Expert
- Experts
- Md Moniruzzaman
- Versão: 1.1
- Ativações: 20
Overview
Money Machine Robot is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the powerful QuickQueenExpert (QQE) indicator signal system. Developed by professional trader Md. Moniruzzaman, this EA implements a proven trading strategy with advanced risk management features including martingale system, automatic stop loss calculation, and comprehensive trade management.
Key Features
Advanced QQE Indicator System
-
Customizable QQE Parameters
-
Real-time Signal Detection
-
Proprietary Algorithm
Smart Money Management
-
Martingale System
-
Risk Control
-
Lot Size Control
Professional Risk Protection
-
Dual Stop Loss Options
-
Automatic SL Calculation
-
Take Profit System
-
Opposite Signal Closure
Real-time Monitoring
-
Visual Information Panel
-
Trade Statistics
-
Signal Visualization