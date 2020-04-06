Silver Wave

Silver Wave – Ride the silver price momentum

Silver Wave is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to capture strong price movements in Silver (XAGUSD). Silver is one of the most volatile and opportunity-rich instruments in the market, and Silver Wave is built to take advantage of powerful momentum waves with precision and discipline.

This EA does not trade randomly. It analyzes market conditions, detects strength and enters when probability is on its side, aiming to ride real trends instead of chasing price.


Key Advantages

  • Specialized exclusively for XAGUSD
  • Built for strong momentum markets
  • Focused on larger price moves, not aggressive scalping
  • Built-in risk management
  • Fully automated trading – no emotions involved
  • Suitable for ECN and Standard accounts


Why choose Silver Wave?

Most EAs are generic. Silver Wave is focused, precise and market-specific. Its strategy is designed to ride the dominant silver trend, allowing the market to develop while the EA manages entries and exits with discipline.

If you believe silver still has strong upside potential, Silver Wave offers a powerful automated solution to participate in those moves.



Ideal for traders who want

  • Smart exposure to silver
  • Professional-grade automation
  • To capitalize on strong market trends


How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
