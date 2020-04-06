Silver Wave

Silver Wave – Ride the silver price momentum

Silver Wave is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to capture strong price movements in Silver (XAGUSD). Silver is one of the most volatile and opportunity-rich instruments in the market, and Silver Wave is built to take advantage of powerful momentum waves with precision and discipline.

This EA does not trade randomly. It analyzes market conditions, detects strength and enters when probability is on its side, aiming to ride real trends instead of chasing price.


Key Advantages

  • Specialized exclusively for XAGUSD
  • Built for strong momentum markets
  • Focused on larger price moves, not aggressive scalping
  • Built-in risk management
  • Fully automated trading – no emotions involved
  • Suitable for ECN and Standard accounts


Why choose Silver Wave?

Most EAs are generic. Silver Wave is focused, precise and market-specific. Its strategy is designed to ride the dominant silver trend, allowing the market to develop while the EA manages entries and exits with discipline.

If you believe silver still has strong upside potential, Silver Wave offers a powerful automated solution to participate in those moves.



Ideal for traders who want

  • Smart exposure to silver
  • Professional-grade automation
  • To capitalize on strong market trends


Prodotti consigliati
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
Panoramica AMO AI è un Expert Advisor avanzato che utilizza un’architettura di rete neurale profonda a 7 livelli combinata con algoritmi di intelligenza artificiale per l’analisi automatizzata del trading. Il sistema elabora i dati di mercato attraverso più livelli analitici per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading basate su modelli tecnici e comportamento del mercato. Architettura Tecnica Rete Neurale: Architettura di deep learning a 7 livelli Motore AI: Sistema avanzato di riconosc
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Experts
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Experts
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 5. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimiza
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 5. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimiz
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD . Opera combinando otto strategie di trading indipendenti, ciascuna attivata da diverse condizioni di mercato e timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente le sue entrate e i filtri. La logica di base dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche di griglia (grid), martingala o mediazione (averaging) . Tutte le operazion
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominanza Digitale su XAUUSD Segnale Live: Monitora le prestazioni in tempo reale qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Ricevi l'expert Cryon X-9000 in regalo. Contattami per i dettagli. The Techno Deity è un sistema avanzato per l'oro che utilizza l'intuizione digitale per trovare squilibri di mercato e zone istituzionali, garantendo precisione e basso drawdown. Caratteristiche Liquidity Intelligence: Identifica flussi di ordini nascosti. Neural Trend Filter: Fi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Altri dall’autore
Session Sweep Pro
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
5 (2)
Experts
Offerta di lancio: Prezzo introduttivo disponibile per un periodo limitato. I primi acquirenti ottengono accesso completo con uno sconto speciale di lancio prima che venga applicato il prezzo normale. Strategia Institutional Session Sweep Nessuna promessa esagerata, nessuna ottimizzazione irrealistica, nessuna illusione. Solo una strategia comprovata basata sulla vera logica del mercato. SessionSweep è un sistema di trading automatizzato progettato per catturare inversioni dopo sweep di liquidit
Breakout Box Pro 3in1
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
5 (2)
Experts
Triple Volatility Box System Offerta di lancio: Solo 5 copie disponibili al prezzo introduttivo, prima del prossimo aumento di prezzo. Un sistema di breakout professionale basato sui cicli istituzionali di volatilità e sulla logica di compressione del prezzo . Il Triple Volatility Box System identifica i periodi di bassa volatilità (“box”) e si posiziona automaticamente per le possibili espansioni che seguono — un principio ampiamente utilizzato dai trader istituzionali. Logica principale Opera
Aurum Vault
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
Experts
Che il tuo viaggio sia prospero all’interno del Vault. Aurum Vault EA è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato basato sui Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . Combina la struttura del mercato, le zone di liquidità e gli order block per individuare punti di ingresso ad alta probabilità. È progettato sia per strategie swing che scalping , utilizzando conferme multi–timeframe e un controllo del rischio adattivo. Caratteristiche principali Logica Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, L
Apex Neural Trader
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
Experts
Sistema di Trading con IA per l’Oro APEX Neural Trader è un Expert Advisor professionale che combina l’intelligenza di una rete neurale addestrata con filtri di analisi tecnica per tradare XAUUSD (Oro) . Il sistema utilizza un’architettura Perceptron Multistrato (MLP) addestrata su oltre 10.000 barre storiche per identificare opportunità di trading ad alta probabilità con una gestione del rischio rigorosa. Dopo l’acquisto, contattaci per ricevere i settaggi ottimizzati in base al tuo broker e a
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione