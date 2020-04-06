HFT Propfirm Auto

HFT PropFirm Pro

EURUSD-Only Easy Plug and Play Prop Challenge EA

Overview

HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum trading Expert Advisor designed exclusively for EURUSD.

This EA is not intended for use on any other symbol.

It is built specifically around EURUSD’s liquidity profile, spread behavior, and tick characteristics, making it highly effective for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts trading only EURUSD.

The EA operates on tick-level price movement, detecting sudden micro-momentum spikes unique to EURUSD and executing trades instantly with precision.

Simply attach the EA to a EURUSD chart, define your profit target, and allow it to trade autonomously.

Core Trading Logic

HFT PropFirm Pro continuously monitors EURUSD live tick data and identifies rapid price movements caused by:

Liquidity sweeps

Short-term breakout impulses

Institutional micro-momentum bursts

When a valid EURUSD momentum spike is detected:

A single directional trade is executed

Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed instantly

Only one trade at a time is allowed

No grid, martingale, or recovery logic is used

This structure keeps drawdown controlled and aligns perfectly with strict prop-firm trading rules.

EURUSD-Only Optimization (Important)

This EA is hard-optimized for EURUSD and EURUSD only.

Designed for tight spreads and deep liquidity

Ultra-fast reaction to EURUSD micro-momentum

Spread tolerance calibrated specifically for EURUSD execution

Stop levels and impulse thresholds tuned for EURUSD volatility

This EA is NOT recommended for Gold, Indices, or any other Forex pair.

Running it on non-EURUSD symbols may result in poor performance.

Plug-and-Forget Design

HFT PropFirm Pro is built for minimal user involvement.

Automatic internal parameter handling for EURUSD

Built-in profit-target shutdown

No manual trade management required

Once the defined profit target is reached, the EA automatically:

Closes all open EURUSD positions

Stops further trading

Removes itself from the chart

This makes it ideal for challenge-based trading accounts.

Risk and Safety Features

No martingale

No grid trading

No hedging

One active trade at a time

Spread protection tuned for EURUSD

Equity-based auto shutdown

Magic-number controlled execution

Input Parameters

Challenge Settings

Lot Size

Fixed lot size per EURUSD trade

Target Profit

Total profit at which the EA stops trading automatically

Magic Number

Unique identifier for isolating EA trades

Trade Comment

Custom comment for order identification

All other trading logic and parameters are calculated internally and optimized specifically for EURUSD.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: EURUSD (Mandatory)

Timeframe: Any (tick-driven EA)

Broker: Low-spread, fast execution

Account Type: Prop-firm challenge or high-risk growth account

Important Notes

Best performance during London and New York sessions

Broker execution quality and low spread are critical

Not designed for news trading

Manual trade interference is not recommended

Suitable For

Prop-firm challenge traders trading EURUSD only

Users looking for a true easy plug and play momentum EA

Traders who strictly avoid grid and martingale strategies

Not Suitable For

Any symbol other than EURUSD

High-spread brokers

Long-term swing trading

Manual trade interference

Final Notes

HFT PropFirm Pro is a pure EURUSD execution-driven momentum Expert Advisor built to trade fast, trade selectively, and protect capital.

It focuses on discipline, speed, and precision on EURUSD, rather than indicator clutter or over-optimization.

Attach it to a EURUSD chart, define your objective, and let the system operate automatically.