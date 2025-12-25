HFT Propfirm Auto

Adaptive Momentum Scalper | Plug-and-Forget Prop Challenge EA

Overview

HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum trading Expert Advisor designed for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts.

The EA operates on tick-level price movement, detecting sudden momentum spikes and executing trades instantly. It automatically adapts its internal parameters based on the instrument it is attached to, eliminating the need for manual optimization.

Attach the EA, define your profit target, and allow it to trade autonomously.

Core Trading Logic

HFT PropFirm Pro continuously monitors live tick data and identifies rapid price movements caused by liquidity sweeps, breakout impulses, or institutional momentum.

When a valid momentum spike is detected:

A single directional trade is executed

Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed immediately

Only one trade is allowed at a time

No grid, martingale, or recovery logic is used

This approach keeps drawdown controlled and aligns well with prop-firm trading rules.

Automatic Instrument Adaptation

The EA detects the active trading instrument during initialization and applies predefined parameters accordingly.

EURUSD (Recommended) Optimized for tight spreads and high liquidity Fast reaction to micro-momentum Lower spread tolerance for precision execution

Gold (XAUUSD) Wider momentum triggers Adjusted stop levels for volatility

Indices (US30 / DJI) Large impulse detection thresholds Designed for strong index movements



While the EA supports multiple instruments, EURUSD is strongly recommended for the most consistent results.

Plug-and-Forget Design

HFT PropFirm Pro is built for minimal user involvement.

Automatic parameter selection based on instrument

Built-in profit target shutdown

No manual trade management required

Stops trading automatically once the defined profit goal is reached

When the profit target is achieved, the EA:

Closes all open positions Stops further trading Removes itself from the chart

This makes it suitable for challenge-based trading accounts.

Risk and Safety Features

No martingale

No grid trading

No hedging

One active position at a time

Spread protection

Equity-based auto shutdown

Magic-number controlled execution

Input Parameters

Challenge Settings

Lot Size

Fixed lot size per trade, defined by the user

Target Profit

Total profit at which the EA stops trading automatically

Magic Number

Unique identifier for isolating EA trades

Trade Comment

Custom comment for order identification

All other trading parameters are calculated internally and adjusted automatically.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: Any (tick-driven EA)

Broker: Low-spread, fast execution

Account Type: Prop-firm challenge or high-risk growth account

Important Notes

Best performance during London and New York sessions

Broker execution quality and spread are critical

Not designed for news trading or manual intervention

Suitable For

Prop-firm challenge traders

Users looking for a true plug-and-forget momentum EA

Traders who avoid grid and martingale strategies

Not Suitable For

High-spread brokers

Long-term swing trading

Manual trade interference

Final Notes

HFT PropFirm Pro is a pure execution-driven momentum Expert Advisor built to trade fast, trade selectively, and protect capital. It focuses on disciplined execution rather than indicator complexity.

Attach it to the chart, define your objective, and let the system operate automatically.