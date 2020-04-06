HFT Propfirm Auto
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Sürüm: 3.6
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Adaptive Momentum Scalper | Plug-and-Forget Prop Challenge EA
Overview
HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum trading Expert Advisor designed for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts.
The EA operates on tick-level price movement, detecting sudden momentum spikes and executing trades instantly. It automatically adapts its internal parameters based on the instrument it is attached to, eliminating the need for manual optimization.
Attach the EA, define your profit target, and allow it to trade autonomously.
Core Trading Logic
HFT PropFirm Pro continuously monitors live tick data and identifies rapid price movements caused by liquidity sweeps, breakout impulses, or institutional momentum.
When a valid momentum spike is detected:
-
A single directional trade is executed
-
Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed immediately
-
Only one trade is allowed at a time
-
No grid, martingale, or recovery logic is used
This approach keeps drawdown controlled and aligns well with prop-firm trading rules.
Automatic Instrument Adaptation
The EA detects the active trading instrument during initialization and applies predefined parameters accordingly.
-
EURUSD (Recommended)
-
Optimized for tight spreads and high liquidity
-
Fast reaction to micro-momentum
-
Lower spread tolerance for precision execution
-
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Wider momentum triggers
-
Adjusted stop levels for volatility
-
-
Indices (US30 / DJI)
-
Large impulse detection thresholds
-
Designed for strong index movements
-
While the EA supports multiple instruments, EURUSD is strongly recommended for the most consistent results.
Plug-and-Forget Design
HFT PropFirm Pro is built for minimal user involvement.
-
Automatic parameter selection based on instrument
-
Built-in profit target shutdown
-
No manual trade management required
-
Stops trading automatically once the defined profit goal is reached
When the profit target is achieved, the EA:
-
Closes all open positions
-
Stops further trading
-
Removes itself from the chart
This makes it suitable for challenge-based trading accounts.
Risk and Safety Features
-
No martingale
-
No grid trading
-
No hedging
-
One active position at a time
-
Spread protection
-
Equity-based auto shutdown
-
Magic-number controlled execution
Input Parameters
Challenge Settings
-
Lot Size
Fixed lot size per trade, defined by the user
-
Target Profit
Total profit at which the EA stops trading automatically
-
Magic Number
Unique identifier for isolating EA trades
-
Trade Comment
Custom comment for order identification
All other trading parameters are calculated internally and adjusted automatically.
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: EURUSD
-
Timeframe: Any (tick-driven EA)
-
Broker: Low-spread, fast execution
-
Account Type: Prop-firm challenge or high-risk growth account
Important Notes
-
Best performance during London and New York sessions
-
Broker execution quality and spread are critical
-
Not designed for news trading or manual intervention
Suitable For
-
Prop-firm challenge traders
-
Users looking for a true plug-and-forget momentum EA
-
Traders who avoid grid and martingale strategies
Not Suitable For
-
High-spread brokers
-
Long-term swing trading
-
Manual trade interference
Final Notes
HFT PropFirm Pro is a pure execution-driven momentum Expert Advisor built to trade fast, trade selectively, and protect capital. It focuses on disciplined execution rather than indicator complexity.
Attach it to the chart, define your objective, and let the system operate automatically.