BTC PropPulse Sentinel (M1)

Plug-and-Play Bitcoin Scalping EA for Crypto Prop Firm Challenges

BTC PropPulse Sentinel is a professionally engineered Bitcoin (BTC) scalping Expert Advisor built specifically to help traders pass crypto prop firm challenges with minimal drawdown and high consistency.

The EA is fully optimized internally and designed as a true plug-and-play system.

No parameter tuning, optimization, or broker-specific adjustments are required.

Verified Backtest Performance (USD-Based, Broker-Neutral)

Initial Balance: $5,000

Net Profit: ~$12,940

Gross Profit: ~$15,426

Gross Loss: ~$2,485

Risk & Stability Metrics

Max Balance Drawdown: ~1.97%

Max Equity Drawdown: ~2.48%

Profit Factor: 6.21

Recovery Factor: 78.4

Expected Payoff: ~19.4

Trade Statistics

Total Trades: 667

Winning Trades: ~68%

Losing Trades: ~32%

Max Consecutive Wins: 13

These metrics confirm exceptional risk control, making the EA well-suited for strict crypto prop firm evaluation rules.

(Backtest screenshot attached for transparency.)

True Plug-and-Play Design

No Optimization Required

All parameters are pre-optimized and locked

No curve-fitting or manual tuning

Same behavior across brokers and environments

Broker-Independent Execution

Works regardless of: Double-digit or triple-digit pricing formats Broker-specific SL/TP point scaling

Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated in USD terms , not points or pips

Ensures consistent risk behavior across all BTC brokers and prop firms

Built for Crypto Prop Firm Challenges

Ultra-Low Drawdown Focus

Equity drawdown kept under 3% in testing

One active position at a time

No exposure stacking

Designed to respect daily and maximum loss limits

High Probability BTC Impulse Trading

Trades only strong BTC price impulses

Filters out low-quality and noisy market conditions

High win-rate structure reduces recovery pressure

Evaluation-Safe Logic

No martingale

No grid

No averaging

No recovery trading

Fixed, predefined risk per trade

Execution & Trade Management

USD-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional intelligent trailing stop

Spread filtering to avoid poor crypto fills

Automatic detection of broker execution mode (FOK / IOC / RETURN)

Margin and volume validation before every trade

Key Feature Summary

Designed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC)

Fully optimized and ready to run

Plug-and-play deployment

Broker-agnostic SL/TP handling

Extremely low drawdown profile

High profit factor and recovery factor

One-trade exposure only

Prop-firm–safe execution behavior

Recommended Setup

Instrument: BTC (as per broker symbol)

Lot Size: Adjust according to prop firm rules

Broker: Crypto-enabled MT5 broker or prop firm

VPS: Strongly recommended for execution stability

Who This EA Is For

Traders attempting crypto prop firm challenges

Users seeking low drawdown, high consistency

Traders who want a hands-off, plug-and-play BTC EA

Anyone avoiding martingale or grid-based crypto systems

Important Notes