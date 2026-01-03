EURUSD PropFlow Scalper (M5)

Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency

EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor, engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges, not chase reckless growth.

Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance, making it particularly suitable for accounts with daily loss limits, maximum drawdown caps, and strict risk monitoring.

Prop Firm–Relevant Backtest Results

(Using conservative risk aligned with challenge conditions)

Starting Balance: $5,000

Net Profit: ~$24,560

Max Equity Drawdown: ~4.47%

Max Balance Drawdown: ~4.17%

Profit Factor: ~2.25

Recovery Factor: ~26.9

Total Trades: 3,248

Winning Trades: ~61%

Losing Trades: ~39%

These results demonstrate a challenge-safe equity curve, remaining comfortably below typical 5% daily and 10% overall drawdown thresholds used by most prop firms.

(Verified via backtest report screenshot.)

Built Specifically to Pass Prop Firm Challenges

Drawdown Control Comes First

Equity and balance drawdown kept under 5% in testing

No exposure stacking or compounding risk

One active position at a time

Designed to survive losing streaks without breaching rules

High Win-Rate = Fewer Recovery Trades

Win rate consistently above 60%

Reduced dependence on large winners

Smooth profit distribution across trades

Helps maintain psychological and statistical stability during evaluations

Evaluation-Safe Trading Behavior

No martingale

No grid

No averaging down

No recovery or revenge logic

No lot escalation after losses

Prop-Friendly Execution & Broker Hygiene

Automatic Broker Adaptation

Detects execution mode automatically (FOK / IOC / RETURN)

Adjusts to broker stop-level and spread constraints

Compatible with most prop firm MT5 environments

Risk & Validation Safeguards

Margin availability checked before every trade

Spread filtering to avoid volatile fills

Broker-safe SL/TP placement on all positions

Trade Profile Overview

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

High-frequency, tick-driven execution

Balanced long and short trade distribution

Optimized for EURUSD’s deep liquidity

Recommended Prop Firm Setup

Symbol: EURUSD

Lot Size: Scale according to challenge rules

Broker: Prop firm MT5 or low-latency broker

VPS: Strongly recommended for execution consistency

Who This EA Is For

Traders attempting prop firm evaluations or challenges

Users who value passing consistency over fast account flips

Traders restricted by daily and max drawdown limits

Anyone seeking a systematic, rules-compliant scalper

Important Notes